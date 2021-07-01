EXMR FDN (EXMR) Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 22.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $23,358.60 and approximately $6,281.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR FDN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00100581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00053900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $243.83 or 0.00721569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

