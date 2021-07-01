Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells $89,122.50 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total value of $84,247.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total transaction of $84,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $6.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $354.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,031,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,236,436. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $358.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

