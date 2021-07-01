FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.750-$11.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.75-11.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $338.16. 1,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,164. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $365.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $306.29.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.