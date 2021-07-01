FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $273.00 at Morgan Stanley

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $261.00 to $273.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $306.29.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $335.61 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $365.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $331.27.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

