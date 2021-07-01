FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $337.03, but opened at $329.25. FactSet Research Systems shares last traded at $333.09, with a volume of 1,735 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $306.29.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.27.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

