Family Management Corp Buys 1,345 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Family Management Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 260,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after acquiring an additional 85,415 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $1,196,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $567,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 164.3% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 518,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,995,000 after buying an additional 18,484 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.71. The company had a trading volume of 150,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,059,654. The firm has a market cap of $196.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

