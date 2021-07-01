Family Management Corp Buys Shares of 11,662 Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Maiden in the first quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maiden by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maiden by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maiden by 58.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHLD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.36. 1,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,218. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $289.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter.

In other Maiden news, Director Simcha G. Lyons purchased 14,085 shares of Maiden stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $50,001.75. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maiden Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

