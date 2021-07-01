Family Management Corp Has $232,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Family Management Corp lessened its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,163 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 52.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BIT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,754. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.65. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.