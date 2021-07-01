FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.51. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

