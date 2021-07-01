Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.32. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48.

Federal Screw Works Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSCR)

Federal Screw Works manufactures and sells industrial component parts primarily to the automobile industry in the United States. It operates through Big Rapids, Romulus, Traverse City, and Novex Tool divisions. The company offers cold formed and machined pins, including piston pins, planetary and differential gear shafts, and oil pump and steering shafts for the automotive, refrigeration, and small engine industries; and cold formed machined products, such as suspension ball studs, fluid line adapters, and precision formed and machined valve lifter bodies to the automotive industry.

