Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STOR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

STOR stock opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

