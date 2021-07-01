Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,014,000 after acquiring an additional 13,227 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $123.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

