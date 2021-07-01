Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

HOG stock opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

