Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 24,748 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 193.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,748 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after buying an additional 154,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,291,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,221,000 after buying an additional 134,437 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 349,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

NYSE:HLF opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.96. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

