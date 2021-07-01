Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 63 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $1,784,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Chemed by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of CHE opened at $474.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $417.41 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.45.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. Research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.52%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $484,554.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

