Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 34,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,278,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $10,778,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $2,079,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 896.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 472.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 79,356 shares during the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

