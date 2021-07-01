Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 34,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,278,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $10,778,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at $2,079,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 896.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 472.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 79,356 shares during the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

