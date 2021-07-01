Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,553.12

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,553.12 ($33.36) and traded as low as GBX 2,551 ($33.33). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 2,573 ($33.62), with a volume of 208,346 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FEVR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,259.17 ($29.52).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,553.12.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

