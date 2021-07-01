Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Up 145.3% in June

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 145.3% from the May 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.82. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $56.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

