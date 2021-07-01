FIL Ltd Acquires 2,368,249 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 3.8% of FIL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,356,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $4.58 on Thursday, hitting $222.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,882,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $601.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

