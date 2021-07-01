FIL Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 821,961 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,641 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $428,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after acquiring an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,729,162,000 after acquiring an additional 407,686 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $532.76. The company had a trading volume of 157,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,628. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $454.00 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $236.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $501.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

