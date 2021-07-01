FIL Ltd Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,675,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,368 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.8% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $694,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $1,086,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 10,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $190.49. 114,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $124.67 and a 1 year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.80.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

