FIL Ltd Raises Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,536,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $282,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,118,000 after purchasing an additional 30,507 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 156.9% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 58.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SCI traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.43. 17,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

