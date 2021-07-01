FIL Ltd Trims Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

FIL Ltd lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970,553 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 372,616 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 1.2% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. FIL Ltd owned 0.79% of Shopify worth $1,071,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after buying an additional 592,422 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after buying an additional 392,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,421.38.

Shopify stock traded down $8.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,452.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,844. The stock has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,552.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,247.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

