Financial Comparison: Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) & Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Office Properties Trust $609.36 million 5.16 $97.37 million $2.12 13.20 Transcontinental Realty Investors $57.02 million 5.08 $6.67 million N/A N/A

Corporate Office Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Office Properties Trust 10.64% 4.16% 1.70% Transcontinental Realty Investors 44.01% 4.19% 1.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.8% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Corporate Office Properties Trust and Transcontinental Realty Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Office Properties Trust 0 2 8 0 2.80 Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus target price of $29.86, suggesting a potential upside of 6.71%. Given Corporate Office Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Corporate Office Properties Trust is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Volatility & Risk

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats Transcontinental Realty Investors on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (ÂRegional Office PropertiesÂ). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

