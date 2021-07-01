First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 million.

Several analysts recently commented on FGBI shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director William K. Hood purchased 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $45,956.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $69,950.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,039 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 70,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 42,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FGBI stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.27. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $187.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.74. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

