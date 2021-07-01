First Manhattan Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $13,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,503,000 after acquiring an additional 413,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,429,000 after acquiring an additional 122,741 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 14.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,194,000 after acquiring an additional 400,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,364,000 after acquiring an additional 121,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of AXS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.47. 157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,577. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXS shares. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.