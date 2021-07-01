First Manhattan Co. Has $18.83 Million Holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.65% of American National Group worth $18,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American National Group in the 4th quarter worth $15,442,000. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 273.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 50,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American National Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,948,000 after acquiring an additional 47,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American National Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.63. 568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,645. American National Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $157.99. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

