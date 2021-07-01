First Manhattan Co. Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $22,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $491,462,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $18,306,515.70. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,485,147 shares of company stock valued at $104,491,521. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.13. The stock had a trading volume of 43,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,571. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $132.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

