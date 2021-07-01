First Manhattan Co. Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $320.01. 27,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,541. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.22 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

