First Manhattan Co. Sells 1,050 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $16,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE:MTX traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.08. 163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,987. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.88. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

