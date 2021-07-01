First Manhattan Co. Sells 1,700 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.30% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $15,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $57,030,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $48,319,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,170 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $52,209,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,751,000 after purchasing an additional 934,257 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.06.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

