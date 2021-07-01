First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 32,260 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,742 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

Shares of GM opened at $59.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.