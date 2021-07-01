First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $361,000 Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stoneridge by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stoneridge by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,432,000 after acquiring an additional 104,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,719 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 130,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

NYSE:SRI opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.79. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.