First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FRSB stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.02. First Resource Bank has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Get First Resource Bank alerts:

First Resource Bank (OTCMKTS:FRSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter.

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, and escrow accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for First Resource Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Resource Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.