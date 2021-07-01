First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 214.8% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FTSM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.93. The company had a trading volume of 514,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,609. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.97. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 75,875 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 131,275 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 591,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000.

