First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,188 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.63% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $29,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.94 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.97.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.