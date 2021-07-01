First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 83.5% from the May 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $71.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.42. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $75.16.

