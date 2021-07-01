First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 123.4% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FMHI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.28. 57,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,873. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.74. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.82 and a 1-year high of $56.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 127,835 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1,503.5% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 61,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,047 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 146.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 38,331 shares during the period.

