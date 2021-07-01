First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 95.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $960,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $31.03 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $33.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12.

