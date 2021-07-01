First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 7.2% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $18,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,000.

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $53.57. 9,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,517. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.38.

