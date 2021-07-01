Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.010-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.26 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Barclays upped their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Five Below to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.10.

FIVE stock opened at $193.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.22. Five Below has a 52 week low of $96.61 and a 52 week high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Five Below’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

