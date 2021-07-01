Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.010-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.26 million.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Barclays upped their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Five Below to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.10.
FIVE stock opened at $193.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.22. Five Below has a 52 week low of $96.61 and a 52 week high of $205.28.
In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
