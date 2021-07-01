Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,536 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.96.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $205.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $111.68 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The stock has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

