Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $2.52 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,979 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 15,853 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 325,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $49,533,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 36,129 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.96.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $142.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $87.51 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $161.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

