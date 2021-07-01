Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $223.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.85. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.17 and a 12 month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

