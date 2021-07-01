Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 889.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,907 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,334 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $62.64 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of -405.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

