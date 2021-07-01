Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 3,390 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.66. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $74.15 and a twelve month high of $104.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

