Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,660 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $119.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.63 and a 52 week high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

