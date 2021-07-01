Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FFIC. G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flushing Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $663.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 19.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 48,907 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.