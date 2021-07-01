Fort L.P. Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fort L.P. lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $196.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

