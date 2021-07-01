Fort L.P. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.20. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

